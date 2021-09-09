The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.