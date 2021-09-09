The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average is $203.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

