The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.05. 3,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.50.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

