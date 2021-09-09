The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $340.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

