The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $330.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.40. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.