The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $1,505,243.70 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SO stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

