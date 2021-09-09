The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

