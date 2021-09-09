The TJX Companies (TJX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX):

8/25/2021 – The TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

8/20/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – The TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – The TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have underperfomed the industry in the past three months. The company has been bearing the brunt of pandemic-led store closures in Europe and Canada, which continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Moreover, management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by such temporary store closures during the fiscal second quarter. Apart from this, the company is battling elevated pandemic-induced expenses. Nevertheless, The TJX Companies' fiscal first-quarter open-only comp store sales grew 16% from fiscal 2020 level. The company saw encouraging open-only comp store sales in overall apparel category as consumers are starting to return to normal activities. Well, The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. Also, its HomeGoods segment looks impressive.”

Shares of TJX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,684. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

