The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.23. The company had a trading volume of 183,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $340.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

