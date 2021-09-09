The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

WEN stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,015 shares of company stock worth $24,068,153 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

