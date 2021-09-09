The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

