TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 12,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,615,852. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

