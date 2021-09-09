Thomas G. Campbell Sells 20,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SMSI stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
