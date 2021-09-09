Thomas G. Campbell Sells 20,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMSI stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

