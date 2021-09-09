Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 5,757 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,216 shares of company stock worth $237,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

