Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 5,986 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 140.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.