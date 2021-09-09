Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $886,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS stock opened at $280.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.52.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

