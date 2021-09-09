Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Etsy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Etsy stock opened at $214.77 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

