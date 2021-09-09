Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $119.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

