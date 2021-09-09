Tiger King (TKING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88,028.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $88,028.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00131061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00189694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.50 or 0.07372671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.10 or 0.99987425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.78 or 0.00831691 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.