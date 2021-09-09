TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 33,525 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $96,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $491.76. 4,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,976. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $505.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.32 and a 200 day moving average of $381.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.