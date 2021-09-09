TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,032,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,500 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $123,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 38.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.32. 14,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

