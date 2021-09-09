TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,890 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Leslie’s worth $91,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 15,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.