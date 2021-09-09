TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $64.63 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,015 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Acceleron Pharma worth $64,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.23. 576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.27. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

