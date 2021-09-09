TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $67.57 Million Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,001,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,842 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $67,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,543. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

