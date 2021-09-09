TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 52,250 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,250 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Envestnet worth $72,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 724.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after buying an additional 729,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 28.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 736,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

