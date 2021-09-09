TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 82,605 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,605 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Encompass Health worth $108,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

