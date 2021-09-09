TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Achieves $334.63 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $334.63 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00013351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00174529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003856 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

