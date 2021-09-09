Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.