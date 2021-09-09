TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Acquires £38,280 in Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) insider Mark Hemsley acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07).

TCAP stock opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.20) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 164.44 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.33 ($3.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCAP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

