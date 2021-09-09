Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 868 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex stock opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.