Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AERI opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market cap of $681.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

