Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $471.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,887 shares of company stock worth $62,390,279. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

