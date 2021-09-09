Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 26.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

