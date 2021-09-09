Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

PFFA opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

