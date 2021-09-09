Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $352.71 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

