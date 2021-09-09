Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,019,015 shares of company stock valued at $24,068,153. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

