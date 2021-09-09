Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

