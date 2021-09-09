TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TA opened at C$12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.95. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

