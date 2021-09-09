Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post $47.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

TRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

TRNS stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

