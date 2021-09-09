Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 414 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

