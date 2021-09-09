Trevena’s (TRVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 383.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.