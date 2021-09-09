Tribe (TRIBE) Hits Market Cap of $303.28 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Tribe has a market cap of $303.28 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

