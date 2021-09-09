Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TRIN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 68,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $422.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

