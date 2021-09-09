TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.64 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $117.64 million and $3.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00717818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043020 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,321,520 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

