TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00176555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044516 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

