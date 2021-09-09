Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

