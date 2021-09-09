TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 41,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Specifically, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $46,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

