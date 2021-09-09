Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,310 shares of company stock worth $10,487,148 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

