Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

