Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

